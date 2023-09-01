Bagnaia has won nine races so far this season while Binder remains on two, both of which have come in the new MotoGP sprint race format.

The Ducati rider got the better of Binder during both races at the Red Bull Ring, cementing himself as the clear favourite for the 2023 title.

Bagnaia has won as many races as his three closest title rivals combined, but that hasn’t stopped the factory KTM rider from believing he can overhaul a 91-point deficit.

Recent history shows it is possible as Bagnaia overcame the same margin against Fabio Quartararo last year.

The difference is that Ducati already had a better performing machine compared to Yamaha, something KTM cannot say.

KTM are arguably Ducati’s biggest rival in terms of performance, but the Italian brand still holds the advantage, meaning Binder would have to produce the greatest title comeback of all time.

Speaking about his chances of making such a turnaround, Binder said: "Well, if it’s been done before, let’s try again! Of course, Pecco is in incredible form at the moment.

"He’s been super-good. But we’re ready to give our best. If it’s good enough, fantastic. If not, we’ll keep working.

"I’m coming into the weekend with a lot of confidence. This track has been a challenge in the past. This track can be okay for us.

"I’ve always been good over one lap but never put a race together, I’m looking to change that. I feel like the first half of the year, I made a lot of mistakes.

"My team has done an amazing job. Let’s see where this weekend brings us. Our top speed is definitely not a problem."