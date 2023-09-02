Ducati set deadline to finalise their MotoGP silly season decisions

Marco Bezzecchi’s decision to stay with Mooney VR46 next season rather than move to Pramac was delivered at this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP.

Ducati now find themselves with a vacant Pramac seat - and, therefore, a 2024-spec Desmosedici - and possibly a free Gresini bike if Fabio di Giannantonio is dropped.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said: “I think in Misano we can take our decision. The teams can take their own decisions regarding the riders.

“In one week, we can have our plan.”

Franco Morbidelli, currently without a 2024 ride after being axed by Yamaha, is the most obvious candidate.

Morbidelli confirmed he is in talks with Ducati and has a preference for which team he joins - presumably Pramac where he would have the best bike on the MotoGP grid.

Gresini’s Di Giannantonio’s future has not yet been confirmed but his contract expires at the end of this season.

Moto2’s Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon no longer exist as potential replacements because they have signed new deals to stay put for 2024.

Dall’Igna said about Bezzecchi’s crucial decision which was at the heart of silly season: “I think that Marco deserves a factory machine. So we tried our best to give him this possibility.

“For sure, the team and people around you is really important for a rider.

“So he took his decision. I have to respect his decision.

“He stays with us, with a Ducati bike. For the future, he will be an important rider for our brand.”