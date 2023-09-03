Starting grid for today's Catalunya MotoGP: How the race will begin

3 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Catalunya MotoGP, 2 September

Here's the starting grid for today's Catalunya MotoGP.

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Aleix Espagaro
  3. Miguel Oliveira
  4. Maverick Vinales
  5. Jorge Martin
  6. Johann Zarco
  7. Alex Marquez
  8. Fabio di Giannantonio
  9. Brad Binder
  10. Marco Bezzecchi
  11. Marc Marquez
  12. Jack Miller
  13. Pol Espargaro
  14. Enea Bastianini
  15. Raul Fernandez
  16. Franco Morbidelli
  17. Fabio Quartararo
  18. Luca Marini
  19. Augusto Fernandez
  20. Joan Mir
  21. Takaaki Nakagami
  22. Iker Lecuona

Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, who leads the MotoGP standings, begins from pole position. Can he be stopped?

His nearest rivals in the title fight are Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi but they begin from fifth and 10th.

But Aleix Espargaro is the one to watch. The Aprilia rider went fastest on Friday then won Saturday's sprint race, and starts behind only Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini qualified 11th but was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding another rider.

Three of Honda's four riders start from the last three positions.