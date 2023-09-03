Starting grid for today's Catalunya MotoGP: How the race will begin

Francesco Bagnaia Aleix Espagaro Miguel Oliveira Maverick Vinales Jorge Martin Johann Zarco Alex Marquez Fabio di Giannantonio Brad Binder Marco Bezzecchi Marc Marquez Jack Miller Pol Espargaro Enea Bastianini Raul Fernandez Franco Morbidelli Fabio Quartararo Luca Marini Augusto Fernandez Joan Mir Takaaki Nakagami Iker Lecuona

Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, who leads the MotoGP standings, begins from pole position. Can he be stopped?

His nearest rivals in the title fight are Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi but they begin from fifth and 10th.

But Aleix Espargaro is the one to watch. The Aprilia rider went fastest on Friday then won Saturday's sprint race, and starts behind only Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini qualified 11th but was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding another rider.

Three of Honda's four riders start from the last three positions.