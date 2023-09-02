Winner one year ago, Quartararo has been on the back foot since opening practice and was left 17th on the grid after failing to progress to Qualifying 2.

A close moment at turn one of the Sprint then left the former world champion ahead of only Joan Mir by the end of the opening lap. He could pass only two riders, the LCR Hondas of Takaaki Nakagami and Iker Lecuona, by the chequered flag.

Although technical progress is difficult, having tried ‘thousands of things’ with team-mate Franco Morbidelli finishing a few places ahead (15th) Quartararo is also looking for improvements from his own riding style.

“More difficult than I expected. Especially today,” Quartararo said. “I expected the grip to be better today but felt it was not the case. We suffered a lot. The riding style I have when it’s low grip conditions, it’s true that it’s difficult. I have to be a little more smooth.

“Today on the start I tried to brake too late, made a mistake and was last, so… I made a mistake on the first lap but that wouldn’t have changed on the result more or less.”

“When the grip is low I’m always struggling more than Franco, like Argentina. I tried to ride a bit more smooth but I think tomorrow morning it will be good with one base and keep going and riding more or less smooth,” he added

“I try to override too much in these kinds of races. I try to brake later, try to go in faster but the bike doesn’t allow me to do those things. I’m doing mistakes and not riding smooth.

“Today was one of those days when I didn’t feel the bike and me were one.

“It’s a shame because all weekend we were trying thousands of things to find a solution but it’s 3 years that we have more or less the same bike and we know the base… We tried to find something that isn’t there.”

Fellow MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, whose Honda is also rarely able to challenge the best of the European bikes, said that he tries not to look at the results to avoid feeling frustrated.

“This is what I tried to do,” said Quartararo. “But in the end it’s not a matter or standings. To see people in front of you in two laps and [then] you don’t see any more. And I know my potential in this track, in general.

“But I have no power to fight with them. I cannot fight and this is frustrating.”