Update on Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini injuries after Catalunya MotoGP

While Bagnaia escaped without significant injury after the scariest incident, Bastianini must undergo two surgeries.

Bagnaia highsided on the first lap in Barcelona then, when he landed, he was struck in the legs by KTM’s Brad Binder.

The race was red-flagged and Bagnaia was transported to the medical centre, then the local hospital, and now his injuries have been described.

There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯ Video of There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯

Ducati's Davide Tardozzi told Sky Italia: "It seems less serious than expected."

MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte said to DAZN: "Pecco has had severe polytrauma.

“A motorbike ran over him in the femoral and tibial area.

“We have taken x-rays of this area and have detected a small injury that we don't know if it is current or old.

“We need to do an urgent CAT scan and that is why we have sent him to the general hospital.

"At cranial, thoracic and abdominal levels, he has been normal at all times. He was conscious and oriented.

“The image we have seen is from conventional radiology, so it is difficult to be sure that there is no fracture. It is necessary to do a CAT scan.”

Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati sporting director, told Sky Italia: "They are examining the affected leg, he complains of pain in the coccyx, I think due to the high-side, which Pecco cannot explain.

“He doesn't think he did anything unusual, so [we will] investigate the cause of the fall. Not knowing the reasons yet we do not want to comment on them.”

Enea Bastianini injury update

[…] Bastianini will require surgery on his ankle and, to speed up his recovery, he will also undergo surgery on his hand in the following days.#ForzaDucati #CatalanGP — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 3, 2023

But Bagnaia's factory Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini will need two surgeries after hurting himself in a separate incident.

"Bastianini suffered a non-displaced fracture of the medial malleolus of the left ankle and a sub-capital fracture of the second metacarpal of his left hand," Ducati confirmed. "Both his hand and ankle have been immobilized with plaster to enable him to travel to Italy tonight.

"Bastianini will require surgery on his ankle and, to speed up his recovery, he will also undergo surgery on his hand in the following days."

Bastianini's lunge caused a pile-up involving five other Ducati riders, moments before Bagnaia's scarier fall.

Bastianini was hit with a double long lap penalty but could not restart the race, so must serve it whenever he returns.

He will inevitably be ruled out of next week's grand prix at Misano.