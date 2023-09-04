Comeback date set as Enea Bastianini undergoes successful surgery

“Bastianini underwent surgery on his left ankle and left hand fractured in yesterday's crash at theCatalan GP,” a Ducati statement confirmed.

“The two surgeries, performed by Prof Catani and Tarallo at the Policlinico of Modena, were concluded successfully, and Enea will soon begin the post-surgery recovery.

“The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will have to miss the next home GP in Misano and the two events scheduled at the end of the month in India and Japan.”

That means he is due to return in Indonesia, round 15, on October 13-15.

It is the latest major setback in a season that has been devastated by injury.

Bastianini earned a call-up from Gresini to the factory Ducati team this season and began the season as one of the favourites to challenge the reigning champion, his teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Their potentially rocky relationship was a key talking point as 2023 started.

But Bastianini crashed in the first-ever sprint race on the opening weekend, injuring a shoulder which left him sidelined.

He has completed just three grands prix after 11 rounds, and even they were limited as he recovered from his shoulder issue.

His manoeuvre last weekend in Barcelona was heavily criticised by some rivals.

Zarco accused him of trying to be “a hero” by attempting a lunge which could have turned “tragic”.

And Aleix Espargaro insisted his attempt to overtake “25 riders on the first corner” was overly-reckless.