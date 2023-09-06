At the Catalunya MotoGP, the world champion violently highsided then was struck in the legs by Brad Binder while he lay on the ground.

He thankfully avoided major injury and remarkably could ride just days later, at this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP, a homecoming for Bagnaia and Ducati.

"On Sunday night, I went back home with the team, and after getting some rest, I immediately started preparing to be ready to return to the track in Misano,” Bagnaia said.

“On Thursday, I will undergo the medical checkup at the circuit, and if, as I hope, the doctors give me the OK, I will be able to get on track on Friday for the first practice of my home Grand Prix.

“The San Marino GP is always a special event for us Italian riders and especially for us Ducati riders.

“I will do my best to be able to race on Saturday and Sunday."

Bagnaia leads the championship by 50 points ahead of Jorge Martin as he chases a second consecutive title.

That title race might still be hampered by last weekend’s accident, depending whether Bagnaia is passed fit to race at Misano. And, then, how capable he is on track.

His factory Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini will be missing though.

Bastianini will miss the next three rounds after his crash in Barcelona.

He required wrist and ankle surgery afterwards, and when he returns must face a double long lap penalty for the manoeuvre.