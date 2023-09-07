Dorna have rejected KTM’s wish to have a fifth bike in the 2024 grid but suggested they use a rider as a reserve, but with additional wild card opportunities.

Miller called that role “shitty” and now his team boss has expressed doubt, too.

"It is not possible to rotate five riders with four bikes,” Guidotti told AS.

“We will see in Misano what is announced. This decision is far above me."

KTM have five riders contracted for next season - factory pair Miller and Brad Binder, Tech3 GASGAS’s Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez, and Moto2 talent Pedro Acosta who has been promised a step-up.

A solution of how to fit five riders onto four bikes is yet to be determined.

DAZN’s Ricard Jove speculated: “The final solution to host Pedro Acosta in MotoGP is not yet 100% defined, although it will be shortly.

“At KTM they want to continue fighting to get that fifth motorcycle and, although it is difficult, they [may be able].

“KTM maintains that it has not yet made any real proposal to Miller to accept the role of tester and make wild cards. They say that Jack is going to be a father shortly and only if he decides would he consider that option, thus respecting the contract.

“So, if there is no other solution and although nobody confirms it, everything indicates that Augusto could be the rider who is replaced by Acosta, even if it is temporarily since KTM is clear that in 2025 they will grow in number of seats, either with KTM or MV Agusta.

“A whole soap opera with an uncertain ending that is taking place with several riders involved and, in my opinion, with a rather daring strategy that has led them to this situation. I just hope that the ending is good and accepted by all parties involved.”

KTM’s bold plans to expand involve possibly buying an existing satellite team in 2025, to have two extra bikes.

Marc Marquez could even reportedly be tempted onto an MV Agusta by the manufacturer.