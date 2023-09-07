While the present campaign was reduced to 20 by the postponement of Kazakhstan, paddock gossip at Misano suggests that not only will the Sokol International Racetrack be reinstated for a debut in 2024 but that Aragon is also scheduled to make a return.

The Spanish circuit was part of the grand prix calendar from 2010 to 2022 before being dropped from this year’s line-up due to the addition of India (and plans for Kazakhstan).

Like Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia, Aragon had agreed to a rotation deal, meaning it would not necessarily host a MotoGP race every year but instead alternate with another Spanish round.

The surprise would therefore be not that Aragon has returned as such, having skipped 2023, but that all three other Spanish rounds could remain.

The Hungaroring, in Hungary, is tipped to be a back-up event for a season that will revert to an opening round in Qatar.

The addition of Sprints from this season means there will potentially be 44 races next year.

Dorna is expected to reveal the full provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar shortly.