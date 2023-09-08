Valentino Rossi describes his fear watching Francesco Bagnaia’s awful accident

The MotoGP legend was in Hockenheim, Germany, racing on four wheels in the GT World Challenge Europe.

But he saw his protege Bagnaia highside then get hit by Brad Binder’s KTM on the first lap on the Catalunya MotoGP.

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð Video of A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia ð

"I was competing in a car race," Rossi told Sky.

“So I wasn't in Barcelona. But fate would have it that the MotoGP race was just in a break in my commitment and so I was in front of the television.

“I was afraid.”

Rossi lightened the mood: "It went well from – but now we look ahead.

“When we met immediately after the accident I congratulated Pecco, I told him that he was very good at not doing anything.”

The San Marino MotoGP this weekend is the home race for Bagnaia and the entire VR46 Academy.

But Bagnaia, the reigning champion, and Marco Bezzecchi, the title contender from Rossi’s VR46 team, arrive with injuries from last week’s crashes which will hamper their performances.

"I'm sorry that Bez and Pecco are not in the best condition,” Rossi said.

“But I'm sure they can do well here in Misano. It's the home race.

“Me? Of course I will be there! I will definitely follow the practice on Friday afternoon and all day on Saturday."

Rossi was speaking at an event in Tavullia, his hometown, where he has been honoured with the keys to the city.