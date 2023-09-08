Pedrosa, quickest in FP1 during his previous wild-card at Jerez, took over at the top from Pirro (Ducati) at the halfway stage and remained in command until the final five minutes.

MotoGP.com pit lane reporter Simon Crafar soon spotted that Pedrosa was using a carbon fibre (instead of steel trellis) chassis, not seen in a MotoGP race weekend since Ducati from 2009-2011.

KTM's Pit Beirer later confirmed to Crafar: “We took the risk to look at some new technology and it worked so well [in testing] that Dani and the team wanted to race with it. It’s a testing project this weekend. It’s something special. You always learn more in a race weekend than a test.”

Aprilia is also experimenting with carbon fibre but is yet to use it during a race weekend.

Late improvements by rivals saw Pedrosa pushed down to sixth, with Pirro leading an all-Ducati top four ahead of Jorge Martin (Pramac), Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and Luca Marini (VR46).

RNF Aprilia’s was a surprise fifth, ahead of Pedrosa, with Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Johann Zarco (Pramac), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Alex Marquez (Gresini) completing the top ten.

A visibly sore reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia rode to 20th for Lenovo Ducati, with Bezzecchi also nursing a hand injury in the aftermath of last Sunday’s opening lap accidents in Barcelona.

Marc Marquez was just 21st for Repsol Honda.

Quizzed about the ongoing Marc Marquez-Gresini Ducati rumours, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabbti told Crafar this morning:

“I think you should ask Gresini and Marquez. Marc has a contract with Honda until next year and Ducati already explained our strategy with riders. In this paddock you never say never, we’ve learned that, but there is nothing more I can add.”

A MotoGP Miracle for Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.



Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.



Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent after fracturing his hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.

Honda test rider and wild-card Stefan Bradl is thought to be using prototype 2024 parts this weekend, ahead of Monday's test.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi whose previous MotoGP start was in 2015.