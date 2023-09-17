Jack Miller admits losing his KTM to Marc Marquez “is a possibility”

The future of Marquez has engulfed MotoGP this month but, beyond whether he stays or quits Honda next season, he will become a much-wanted free agent the year after.

KTM have already admitted their interest in bringing in Marquez as part of a major expansion.

And the manufacturer already needs to find a place in the premier class for Pedro Acosta next season, too.

“The door is open and I will not be the one to try to close it,” Miller told Motosan about the competition to stay on his bike.

“Of course, losing my place to one of these two riders is a possibility.

“If I'm not as good as KTM expects me to be, I won't be here in 2025, it's the law of the sport.

“I have an option for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“It's up to me to do a good job and keep my job.

“You know, I spent five seasons at Ducati with one-year contracts that I had to try to extend each time.

"I'm used to these types of situations, they don't bother me anymore."

Miller joined KTM this year and is tied down for 2024 too, although such is the fierceness of the competition for a place with the manufacturer, his seat has come under scrutiny.

He admitted last week at Misano that he is lacking confidence.

KTM have Miller, his teammate Brad Binder and their satellite duo Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez contracted for next season but they also want to bring Acosta into the fold.

A fifth bike has been ruled out so how KTM plans to solve this conundrum remains to be seen.

Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director, has revealed that they want to buy an existing satellite team in 2025 to expand their quantity of bikes on the grid.

This is how Marquez could end up being brought in - and reportedly even on an MV Agusta.