Marc Marquez sets Honda a brutal ultimatum - and reveals detail to Jorge Lorenzo

His ex-Repsol Honda teammate was interviewing him on live Spanish TV, and demanded answers about Marquez’s big decision.

During the San Marino MotoGP rumours swirled that Marquez was one signature away from joining Gresini Ducati, although they cooled amid claims he was just trying to elicit a big response from Honda.

Lorenzo bluntly asked: "Can you confirm 100% that you are going to race with Honda next year?"

Marquez smiled and answered: "We have a very important test where we have to test the new bike, where we have to logically continue improving. It is the one that Stefan Bradl has used this weekend.

"From there, it is clear what Alberto Puig said that words are no longer valid, but only actions are valid.

“There must be actions to continue at Honda.

"Facts. Not only [during the Misano test], but... facts are missing.

“PDFs are no longer valid and ‘it will be done, it will be done, it will be done, it has to be done’.

“A rider can promise a lot, but if the results do not come out, no ‘it's just that, it's that’ - out!

“In the end in a project the rider also demands this, facts."

Marquez’s first impressions on Monday of the 2024 Honda prototype were not great, worryingly for the Japanese manufacturer.

He claimed that he will decide his future around the India and Japan rounds - so within the next month.

Marquez has constantly reminded the MotoGP paddock that he is contracted to Honda for 2024 - which is a fact, but also allowed him to side-step questions about whether he would try to break that contract early.

He has long identified the Misano test as a crucial day for him to see Honda’s 2024 plans.

The latest reports indicate that Marquez has demanded an influx of European engineers to revamp the Honda project, and has been given these assurances by the top Japanese bosses, smoothing the process for him to stay.

Ducati’s CEO, however, has admitted his interest in recruiting the six-time premier class champion.