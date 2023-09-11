FIRST LOOK: MotoGP bikes on display at Misano test

Peter McLaren's picture
11 Sep 2023
FIRST LOOK: MotoGP bikes on display at Misano test

Here's the first images of the MotoGP bikes being used at the Misano test.

 

Marc Marquez and Joan Mir used the 2024 Honda prototype that Stefan Bradl raced with at the San Marino MotoGP.

 

Marquez, worryingly for Honda, did not enjoy his first impressions...

The engine is the priority for Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who also said new aero and a new chassis are available today.

Aleix Espargaro has previously claimed that Aprilia must improve at stop-and-go circuits like Misano. The Spaniard tried the factory's carbon fibre frame.

 

A new carbon fibre chassis is the big news that KTM are trying out. Their test rider Dani Pedrosa shone by racing as a wild card in Misano.

 

After winning two races in two days, Jorge Martin trudged back to his box.