This time it was at Monday’s Misano test, where Marquez joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying the new Honda used by test rider Stefan Bradl as a wild-card in the San Marino MotoGP.

But the test has added significance since Marquez continues to be vague over his future plans and has repeatedly emphasised the need to see a real ‘reaction’ from Honda to climb out of its current rut.

However, Marquez and Mir were left bottom of the timesheets by the lunch break and the eight-time world champion warned: “the riding style is quite different. But in the end, the problems are more or less the same, so we need to work more.”

He confirmed those problems are a lack of rear grip.

The new bike is more of a '2023.5', being described by Marquez as a "new chassis and new geometry” but powered by the current engine.

“It’s a bit different in the riding position,” he explained. “In the beginning, it was a bit strange, but then lap by lap - as with a new bike - it becomes more natural.

“But in the end, the way to ride, the way to look for the lap time, is very similar to the current one.

“Of course, you always expect more,” he admitted. “But still it’s the first impressions and there are many new engineers in the garage. So now with that information, they must work and keep going.”

Marquez will presumably continue testing after lunch, with his next chance to ride the bike after the Valencia season finale at the end of November.

“They need to work, still we are far. If this is the base. Or the bike. We are far. Still we need to work and change many things," he said.

“There’s not much time for Valencia because it's in two months, but let's see if they can do a step.”

Marc Marquez: My future clear ‘around India-Japan’

Quizzed once again on when he will announce his 2024 plans, Marquez said that “around India-Japan, I will decide.”

That appeared to contradict statements earlier in the race weekend, when Marquez said he had already decided:

“Yeah, but I don't inform, because maybe it's not clear. Sometimes you can change [your mind], no?

“I have two plans. So now I need to choose a plan, but the decision is there.”

Those plans are assumed to be either completing the final year of his current Honda contract or the rumoured shock switch to join his brother at Gresini Ducati.

Talk of leaving Honda seemed to cool as the Misano weekend went on, but might the apparent lack of a technical breakthrough on Monday mean Marquez reconsiders?