The likes of Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia were big admirers of what he achieved during his first wild card of the 2023 MotoGP campaign.

But Pedrosa went even better during last weekend’s Misano MotoGP, claiming two fourth place finishes.

The top KTM on both occasions while also being tenths away from a podium result in both races, Pedrosa again received high praise from current world champion Bagnaia.

Speaking about the KTM test rider’s performance after being the rider at risk of being overtaken for a podium by the Spaniard, Bagnaia said: "I think I don’t need to say anything about Dani. His story tells everything about him. He was always impressive.

"He was always so competitive. I was here when he was testing and I was impressed by the work he was doing.

"Absolutely incredible being competitive like this right now."

Never a world champion in MotoGP, Pedrosa is still considered the best rider ever not to have done so.

"Dani always looked impressive," added Bagnaia. "I didn’t have the possibility to follow him riding.

"I think he has one of the best riding styles in the world. He’s so narrow in every corner. When he picks up, he’s so perfect in every line.

"Was always impressed. It’s always fascinating, his riding style. But I didn’t have the chance to follow him."