The Repsol Honda rider has endured a shocking 2023 MotoGP season and although the Misano test saw glimpses of hope, the Spaniard is not totally convinced.

Honda’s issues have already seen them lose Alex Rins to Yamaha, while Marc Marquez is still toying with the idea of leaving for Gresini Ducati.

Mir won’t be leaving Honda and is tied into a deal until the end of 2024, so having an improved RC213V for next year is a must for the 2020 world champion.

Speaking after the opening morning of testing in Misano, Mir said this about the first prototype brought forward by Honda.

"In some areas we improved but we have not made a huge step. We are far.

"But I could feel something better, especially with a used tyre. I was able to be a little bit more constant but it’s only the first test.

"We could see some positive things. I cannot say if it will be the way for next year because we need to put everything together. If we want to be where we want, then we need a bit more help.

"The grip is something that for me was slightly better. But we are still very far away.

"On the stopping area this bike stops a little bit better especially with used tyres. Then turning looks slightly better.

"For me, if this afternoon goes to plan then this will be a step in every area."

Despite being the worst bike on the grid, Honda’s first sample of their new machine was without significant changes, including the engine.

A new engine is expected, however, one was not available for the Misano test and Mir believes this could already be an issue regarding the development of next year’s package.

Mir added: "Any help will be very welcome. It’s true that if we miss a new engine here then they will probably have less time to develop for the next test which will be in Valencia.

"It would be better if we could get a new engine today to understand something but it is not like that.

"If you don’t bring a new engine here it means the change we make won’t be huge."