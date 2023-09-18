Official: Franco Morbidelli joins Pramac Ducati for 2024 MotoGP season

The factory Yamaha rider lost his seat when Alex Rins was signed from LCR Honda a few races ago.

Since it was announced he would leave Yamaha, with whom he’s spent the last five seasons with, a switch to Pramac soon became the talk of the paddock.

That was especially true when Marco Bezzecchi decided to reject Pramac in order to stay with the Mooney VR46 Ducati outfit.

Speaking about the addition of Morbidelli to Pramac, Ducati General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna said: "It is a pleasure for us to welcome Franco Morbidelli to our factory-supported Pramac Racing team for the upcoming sports season, riding an official Desmosedici GP.

"Franco is a rider of great talent and experience, and on more than one occasion, he has demonstrated his strength and speed.

"It's no coincidence that in 2020, he was the MotoGP vice-world champion, winning three Grand Prix races. We are confident that, together with the Pramac Racing team and thanks to our support, he will be able to show his full potential.

"We look forward to embarking on this new exciting adventure together."

Morbidelli’s switch to Pramac means they, along with the factory Lenovo and Mooney VR46 teams have confirmed their rider line-up for next season.

The only team not to do so is Gresini, with Marc Marquez continuing to be linked with a move away from Honda.

In terms of his team, Pramac Team Prinicipal Paolo Campinoti is confident of seeing Morbidelli back where ‘he deserves’ to be.

"I am very happy that Franco is joining our family for 2024. I have an excellent relationship with him, and he has proven to be a champion on many occasions.

"I am confident that in our team, he will find the right conditions to fight for the positions he deserves."