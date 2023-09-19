A double Moto2 race winner, the Japanese stepped up to the premier-class with LCR in 2018 and has remained with Lucio Cecchinello's team ever since.

Nakagami's best season to date was 2020, when he claimed a career-best fourth on two occasions plus pole position at Aragon on his way to tenth in the standings.

The 31-year-old's fortunes since have mirrored the general decline of the RC213V, slipping to 15th in 2021 and 18th last year, when he was nonetheless evenly matched with Alex Marquez - who has taken a Grand Prix podium and Sprint win after switching to Gresini Ducati this season.

Lucio Cecchinello announced: "I'm proud to count on Nakagami for another year. He's a fast rider who can get good results, and alongside HRC, we believe it's time to keep pushing, as he's one of the most experienced guys with this bike. We will give our best to fight for the positions we aim for".

"I feel LCR is part of my family, and of course, I'm excited to be with them for another season," Nakagami said. "I want to thank them and HRC for the opportunity, as I know we are a good match. Now it's time to work even harder to be ready for the future."

Nakagami will have his third different team-mate in three seasons with Johann Zarco replacing Alex Rins next year.

The LCR announcement means that only the Gresini Ducati seat occupied by Fabio di Giannantonio remains officially open for 2024, although KTM still needs to find a place for Pedro Acosta.