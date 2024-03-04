2024 MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid

Here is the complete and confirmed 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

This is the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up - including information about the duration of every rider's contract.

RiderTeamContract
Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha contract, end of 2024
Alex RinsMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha contract, end of 2024
Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo TeamDucati contract, end of 2026
Enea BastianiniDucati Lenovo TeamDucati contract, end of 2024
Aleix EspargaroAprilia RacingAprilia contract, end of 2024
Maverick VinalesAprilia RacingAprilia contract, end of 2024
Joan MirRepsol Honda TeamHonda contract, end of 2024
Luca MariniRepsol Honda TeamHonda contract, end of 2025
Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM contract, end of 2026
Jack MillerRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM contract, end of 2024
Marc MarquezGresini Racing MotoGPGresini contract, end of 2024
Alex MarquezGresini Racing MotoGPGresini contract, end of 2024
Jorge MartinPrima Pramac RacingDucati contract, end of 2024
Franco MorbidelliPrima Pramac RacingDucati contract, end of 2024
Fabio di GiannantonioPertamina Enduro VR46VR46 contract, end of 2024
Marco BezzecchiPertamina Enduro VR46VR46 contract, end of 2024
Miguel OliveiraTrackhouse RacingAprilia contract, end of 2024
Raul FernandezTrackhouse RacingAprilia contract, end of 2024
Pedro AcostaRed Bull Tech3 GASGASKTM contract, end of 2024
Augusto FernandezRed Bull Tech3 GASGASKTM contract, end of 2024
Johann ZarcoLCR Honda CastrolHonda contract, end of 2025
Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda contract, end of 2024

Ducati decisions

Francesco Bagnaia penned a new deal with the factory Ducati team ahead of the 2024 season.

Rising star Marco Bezzecchi turned down a potential switch to Pramac and GP24 machinery to stay at VR46 Ducati, on a GP23. That in turn opened the door for Franco Morbidelli to join Pramac.

But the biggest change in the Ducati line-up is the arrival of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who will join younger brother Alex on year-old Desmosedicis at the Gresini Ducati team.

Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio swaps from Gresini to VR46.

Honda turmoil

Marc Marquez quit Honda at the end of 2023, ending their 11-year association. 

Luca Marini takes his place and is one of few riders to have a public contract beyond the end of 2024.

Yamaha signs Rins

Ex-Suzuki rider Alex Rins, who only joined Honda a year ago, left LCR for a factory seat at Yamaha alongside former world champion Fabio Quartararo.

KTM solve conundrum

At one stage, KTM had five riders but only four seats. A problem that was eventually solved when Pol Espargaro stepped back from racing to test and wild-card duties in 2024.

Jack Miller and Brad Binder will continue as the unchanged factory KTM duo. Pedro Acosta will graduate from Moto2 into MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team alongside Augusto Fernandez.

MotoGP's newest team

RNF's grid places have been taken over by Trackhouse Racing, which becomes the newest MotoGP team. Their NASCAR background and US-base will add a new dimension to the grid.

Trackhouse is retaining Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez as riders, but with Aprilia upping its support to 2024 factory bikes for Oliveira. Fernandez starts on the 2023 RS-GP but should be upgraded with '24 parts during the year.

Aprilia's factory team will continue to field multi RS-GP race winner Aleix Espargaro alongside former Yamaha and Suzuki race winner Maverick Vinales.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon’s plot to uncover Lewis Hamilton F1 secret foiled by George Russell
(L to R): Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing with George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship,
(L to R): Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing with George Russell (GBR)…
F1
News
3 hours ago
FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem faces investigation for alleged F1 race interference
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Revealed: The huge asking-price to buy MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
Logan Sargeant’s unusual Bahrain GP steering wheel glitch explained
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 locks up under braking. Formula…
MotoGP
Feature
4 hours ago
Why MotoGP’s future 850cc era won’t repeat mistakes of the past
Rossi, Stoner, Pedrosa, Portuguese MotoGP Race
Rossi, Stoner, Pedrosa, Portuguese MotoGP Race

Latest News

F1
News
4 hours ago
George Russell puts doubt on Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Bahrain GP set-up claim
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Feature
4 hours ago
2024 MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid
2024 MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo: Ducati ‘has all the power’ regrading 2025 rider line-up
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia signs new Ducati MotoGP deal
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February