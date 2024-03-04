2024 MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid

This is the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up - including information about the duration of every rider's contract.

Rider Team Contract Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha contract, end of 2024 Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha contract, end of 2024 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati contract, end of 2026 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati contract, end of 2024 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Maverick Vinales Aprilia Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team Honda contract, end of 2024 Luca Marini Repsol Honda Team Honda contract, end of 2025 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM contract, end of 2026 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM contract, end of 2024 Marc Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP Gresini contract, end of 2024 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP Gresini contract, end of 2024 Jorge Martin Prima Pramac Racing Ducati contract, end of 2024 Franco Morbidelli Prima Pramac Racing Ducati contract, end of 2024 Fabio di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 VR46 contract, end of 2024 Marco Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 VR46 contract, end of 2024 Miguel Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Aprilia contract, end of 2024 Pedro Acosta Red Bull Tech3 GASGAS KTM contract, end of 2024 Augusto Fernandez Red Bull Tech3 GASGAS KTM contract, end of 2024 Johann Zarco LCR Honda Castrol Honda contract, end of 2025 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda contract, end of 2024

Ducati decisions

Francesco Bagnaia penned a new deal with the factory Ducati team ahead of the 2024 season.

Rising star Marco Bezzecchi turned down a potential switch to Pramac and GP24 machinery to stay at VR46 Ducati, on a GP23. That in turn opened the door for Franco Morbidelli to join Pramac.

But the biggest change in the Ducati line-up is the arrival of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who will join younger brother Alex on year-old Desmosedicis at the Gresini Ducati team.

Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio swaps from Gresini to VR46.

Honda turmoil

Marc Marquez quit Honda at the end of 2023, ending their 11-year association.

Luca Marini takes his place and is one of few riders to have a public contract beyond the end of 2024.

Yamaha signs Rins

Ex-Suzuki rider Alex Rins, who only joined Honda a year ago, left LCR for a factory seat at Yamaha alongside former world champion Fabio Quartararo.

KTM solve conundrum

At one stage, KTM had five riders but only four seats. A problem that was eventually solved when Pol Espargaro stepped back from racing to test and wild-card duties in 2024.

Jack Miller and Brad Binder will continue as the unchanged factory KTM duo. Pedro Acosta will graduate from Moto2 into MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team alongside Augusto Fernandez.

MotoGP's newest team

RNF's grid places have been taken over by Trackhouse Racing, which becomes the newest MotoGP team. Their NASCAR background and US-base will add a new dimension to the grid.

Trackhouse is retaining Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez as riders, but with Aprilia upping its support to 2024 factory bikes for Oliveira. Fernandez starts on the 2023 RS-GP but should be upgraded with '24 parts during the year.

Aprilia's factory team will continue to field multi RS-GP race winner Aleix Espargaro alongside former Yamaha and Suzuki race winner Maverick Vinales.