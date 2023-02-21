Quartararo enjoyed top speed and used tyre performance during the preseason Sepang test but, much like most of last season, desired more power.

Yamaha, whose machinery lagged behind Ducati’s in 2022, have committed to an engine after trialling two in Sepang.

Team director Maio Meregalli said: “We have not been able to evaluate all the components. We are happy, on one hand. On the other hand? A bit less so.

“We had three high aims. The engine, the aerodynamics, and to get back the turning which in the past two years has been missing.

“In each area, we put in a lot of effort.

“We compared the engine and the aero package but unfortunately we could not test any new chassis, or a different rear. Because time did not allow.

“We had two slightly different engines, both riders liked one. At least the main topic has been fixed and decided.

“We need to reevaluate a few aero things in Portimao. It is not easy to evaluate everything in one test. It is always better to do it in two different tracks.

“Luckily we have parts already prepared in case we want to homologate one or the other.”

Meregalli did not clarify whether Yamaha had opted for Quartararo or his teammate Franco Morbidelli’s preferred engine - but it is safe to assume they will back the 2021 champion over the rider who is reportedly battling to keep his seat.

So Quartararo will be hoping that Yamaha’s conclusive choice to pursue one engine option will pay dividends, so he is no longer lagging behind the likes of Francesco Bagnaia when the season begins.