PICTURES: MotoGP gets first look at India’s Buddh International Circuit

Among those out on track was reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia, who skipped the recent Misano test to recover further from his Barcelona injuries.

"Physically, I feel better, but India will be an unknown territory for everyone," Bagnaia said. "We will work as always to try to arrive ready to face the Sprint and the GP on Sunday. Now begins a very intense and important period, so maintaining concentration and avoiding making mistakes will be crucial."

Bagnaia takes a 36-point lead over Jorge Martin into this weekend.

With team-mate Enea Bastianini still injured, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will join Bagnaia for India and next weekend's Japanese round.

"I am happy to participate in two more MotoGP events, although I feel sorry for Enea. His season is really turning out to be complicated, and I hope he can come back soon," said Pirro. "[India] will be a surprise for everyone, and only on Friday will find out the characteristics of this track. In any case, I am calm: I will do my best, and as always, it will be an honour to share the garage with the World Champion."

Also pictured walking the 4.96km circuit (eight right turns, five left, plus a 1km back straight) were the likes of Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco and Moto3 front runner Deniz Oncu.

One area of concern for some riders has been the proximity of walls at Turns 2-3 of the ex-F1 track.

Michelin will offer a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.

More pre-event images, taken by Crash.net's photography supplier Gold & Goose, can be seen below...