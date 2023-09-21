Three of the top four riders in the world championship, a list that also includes double winner at Sachsenring and Misano, Jorge Martin, reigning world champion Bagnaia was one of the first riders to give his first impression of the track.

After completing a few walks around the circuit, one of which was together with race direction to discuss concerns over some of the run-off areas, Bagnaia said: "I had the chance to do two laps and I think the layout of the track is interesting.

"It is different compared to a lot of tracks we go to. I think it could be great. It will be interesting tomorrow to ride considering some of the run-off areas which look a bit too short.

"But I did a lap with the race direction [manager] and they tried to explain everything and they have reason to say it is okay. I think it will be interesting to try.”

Bagnaia’s thoughts were then backed up by Bezzecchi, who like Bagnaia is still not 100% fit heading into Friday practice.

Bezzecchi said: "The long straight is impressive because it is nearly as long as Texas.

"It is very nice to see and I can’t wait to try the bike.

"There is a long right hand corner with banking which looks fun so I can’t wait."

While Bezzecchi and Bagnaia managed to overcome their injury issues at Misano to claim a double podium apiece, Binder unfortunately crashed during the early stages of the grand prix before coming across the line in 14th.

One of the riders affected by the delay in receiving a visa, Binder arrived in the country not long before today’s pre-event press conference.

Asked for his thoughts on the circuit, Binder added: "So far so good. Everything has been quite cool since I arrived this morning [laughs].

"The track looks pretty cool and it will be a fun layout to ride. That one really banked turn looks sick so I can’t wait to give that a bash. It’s exciting to come somewhere new."