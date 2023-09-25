Luca Marini delivers injury update after undergoing surgery

The Mooney VR46 rider flew back to Italy immediately after crashing in Saturday's sprint race.

Marini fractured his collarbone in a collision with his teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

He fell and clattered shoulder-first on the Buddh Circuit track, and will now miss this weekend's Japanese MotoGP as he recovers from surgery.

"Not one of my best periods, but it's starting..." Marini insisted from his hospital bed.

Upon his return, which is unconfirmed, Marini must face a double long lap penalty which the stewards have imposed for 'aggressive contact with another rider at Turn 1 which severely impacted his race'.

"It is a type of racing accident that can happen if you have two riders fighting at the top positions," said VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto. "We are very sorry, also because Luca suffered a fracture of his left collarbone and will have to undergo surgery in Italy in the next few days.

"We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him on the track as soon as possible to continue fighting with the strongest guys at this level."