The frame made an impressive public debut in the hands of test rider and wild-card Dani Pedrosa at Misano, with Miller and factory team-mate Brad Binder then trying it at the Monday test.

Although tight-lipped afterwards, Miller spent a long time on the composite chassis, which Pedrosa took to a pair of fourth places - as the top KTM rider - in the San Marino MotoGP event.

Miller was fifth fastest at the test and, speaking after a tough weekend in India, spoke of hoping to receive ‘what we tried at the Misano test’ for Motegi.

“I didn’t have the grip I needed from the get-go both front and rear. I could carry any corner speed at all,” said Miller, whose Indian MotoGP race was made a lot harder by dropping to last place before salvaging 14th.

“I had a bit of contact into Turn 1 which wasn’t ideal and then tried to make up too many positions in one go on the second lap. It was an uphill battle from there and our pace wasn’t anything like Saturday [7th in the Sprint].

“It is a bit of a head-scratcher. Fingers crossed we can work on what we found out this weekend and what we tried at the Misano test for Motegi.”

The 28-year-old added: “It's just having that grip issue and definitely what we tested in Misano I think can be an improvement on that.

“I think we might see some changes come Motegi. Some new parts, some old parts. I'm looking forward to it.”

Miller took his final victory for Ducati in last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, at Honda, Joan Mir is hoping to have the 2024 prototype (powered by the current engine) he tried at the Misano test, for Motegi.