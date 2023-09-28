Alex Rins fit to ride, will make MotoGP return at Motegi

The former Suzuki rider, whose recovery has been complicated by nerve pain, got the go-ahead to travel to Japan by his Doctors in Madrid.

“The bone is regenerating, the recovery is progressing, so we are trying the next step, which is riding a MotoGP [bike] to see how we feel,” Rins posted on social media upon arrival in Japan

However, Rins, who is still walking with the aid of a crutch, still needed to pass a Thursday medical check in order to take part in the Motegi event.

That has now been successfully completed and Rins will thus take to the track on Friday morning.

Rins broke Honda’s victory drought in his third event on an RCV, at COTA, but his best result outside of Texas – from the five rounds he has contested – was only ninth.

Also disappointed by the slow pace of upgrades relative to the factory Repsol team, Rins signed for Monster Yamaha during the summer break meaning Motegi is set to be his one and only Japanese Grand Prix for Honda.