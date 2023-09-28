Brad Binder confirmed that he and factory teammate Jack Miller expect to run the new upgraded part at Motegi.

The chassis was used by Dani Pedrosa when he raced at Misano as a wildcard, and was tried in the test by Binder and Miller, but this weekend will be its first run-out with KTM’s regular riders.

“This new chassis which we tested for the first time in Misano, the big advantage was that is has better rear grip,” Binder explained.

“That’s something we were seriously lacking, we struggled to have contact on corner entry.

“On the throttle we spend a lot, especially on the upright. This is one area it touches.

“It’s tricky testing at Misano because the track becomes a rut with all the rubber, super grippy, so it’s a good opportunity to test it somewhere else. We will run the new chassis.”

KTM have often been the closest challengers to the dominant Ducatis this season.

Binder, the Austrian manufacturer’s outstanding rider this year, has been on the podium three times.

Although the slim possibility of him challenging for the MotoGP title appears to have dimmed, he missed the podium by one place last weekend so the new carbon fibre chassis could be well-timed.

“It was a challenging weekend in India, everything was going okay but I missed Q2, then qualy didn’t go to plan either,” Binder said.

“When you start that far back, if you can get to the front, great. But it was more challenging than we expected.

“It’s clear to me that we’ve made a massive step from last season. And last season it worked well for us here.

“I’m excited to see how we manage this weekend. It would be fantastic to stand on the box, the goal is always the top step.”