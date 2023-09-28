Not only will the 2024 MotoGP calendar include more races than ever before in one season, two triple-headers are scheduled towards the end of the season, while there will also be three more back-to-back rounds.

A 22-race calendar means 44 races in total, and speaking on the eve of the Japanese MotoGP, riders had their say on whether it’s too much.

"Honestly, if I’m not in South Africa, if I’m anywhere else, I’m not at home," said Brad Binder. "So if we race more it’s not a huge problem. For those who go home to their families, it’s a different story."

That last point by Binder is a crucial one, as riders are not the only ones affected by the continued changes to the race calendar.

Team members and mechanics will also be put through a hectic schedule and Quartararo says next season is the limit of what’s possible.

Quartararo stated: "It’s the limit. It’s clearly the limit. But the problem is not only 22 races, it’s 22 sprints.

"Mentally and physically the weekend is different. You see how many injuries [there have been this season].

"From Friday you have to be on the limit, last year you could start much more easily. With this schedule, you are on the limit all the time.

"This, for me, is the problem. More than 22 is not possible. Physically, it’s different to Formula 1. India was hot but not so bad - I don’t think they have to move India for the conditions."

Another big name in Marquez agreed with Quartararo before going on to mention injuries as a factor to also consider.

Several riders have suffered big injuries in 2023 during the added sprint races, and the eight-time world champion says the increased risk is the cause.

Marquez said: "I completely agree with Fabio. 22 races is a lot. But it’s true that this isn’t 22 races - it’s 44.

"The sprint isn’t called a race but it’s a real race. Check the rider injuries this season, it’s a lot, and most [occur] in the first lap because it’s where we take the most risk and where people push the most.

"This new schedule is too much, the other schedule was okay. We need to get used to the new schedule.

"It’s demanding on the physical side - if you’re tired you lose concentration, and if you lose concentration there is more chance to crash or make a mistake."