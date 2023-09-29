Cal Crutchlow: “If Marc Marquez is on a Ducati, everyone else wouldn’t compete”

Whispers in the Japanese MotoGP paddock this weekend continue to suggest that the eight-time world champion will quit Honda to join Gresini Ducati next year, although he has refused to confirm his plans.

Crutchlow, a Honda MotoGP rider for six years alongside Marquez, insists that the potential move would rock the sport.

"I have no idea what I would do in Marc's place," Crutchlow was quoted by Speedweek.

"But I've always said: If Marc were to switch to a Ducati, everyone else wouldn't even need to compete.

“And that's why I don't want him to do it. I wish he would make the turnaround with Honda.

"I basically don't care, I just want to see a good race on TV.

"I think Marc is still the best rider and the greatest talent I've had the privilege to race with.

“I was riding a Honda at the same time. I knew what he was doing and I understood it. But I couldn't put it into practice.

“His talent was incredible and I don't think he lost that talent. I just think his bike is not letting him do what he was used to doing at the moment.

“If the bike would let him, I think he would still be at the top of the world championship.

“So if he goes to Ducati, maybe it would be completely boring.

“The other story, on the other hand, would be that he makes a comeback with Honda. I think that could be a better story for everybody.

"We know that Yamaha and Honda can build the best bikes in the world because they have done it for many years.

"Ducati didn't win for 15 years, Aprilia was nowhere, KTM just started to get really strong. But that can change again.

“In five years' time the two Japanese manufacturers may be back at the top in full force and the others in nowhere. That's racing.

"Honda and Yamaha are strong manufacturers. They know how to build a bike, they have good engineers.

"The problem is that they have to change the way they work. Because what they have always done doesn't work now. The rules of the game have changed, that's the reality.

“We have to be more open - Yamaha knows that and I am convinced Honda knows it too. If they start acting faster and reacting better, and more impartially, and maybe not playing it too safe, I'm confident they will make it."

Crutchlow is competing at the Japanese MotoGP as a wildcard for Yamaha, for whom he is now a test rider.

It is his first appearance since last season, at Yamaha’s home race.

He was 16th fastest in Friday practice - Honda’s Joan Mir was 12th, Marquez 14th due to a late crash.

Crutchlow joked about his return: "They should be scared of me. Because the last time I was on track with another rider was in April. In Aragon and here in Motegi I tested alone afterwards.

“So they should be scared of me missing the braking point in turn 1…

"There seems to be a pile-up in the start corner every week now. So I'm going to start five seconds later and then make up eight places in one corner!

"I feel okay. Of course the references will be a bit different, but I'm not a rookie either. I'm looking forward to seeing some other bikes on the track and not just some marshal sitting at the track while still messaging his wife on his smartphone."