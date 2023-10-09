Honda warned "not simple” to recruit Maverick Vinales to replace Marc Marquez

The Aprilia rider has been named by Sky Italia as Honda’s “greatest interest” to step into their 2024 MotoGP rider line-up where Marquez is set to exit.

The six-time MotoGP champion has confirmed he will leave Honda at the end of this season and is set for Gresini Ducati.

“The operation is not at all simple” to bring in Vinales, the report states, because he is locked into a watertight contract with Aprilia next year.

Aprilia would “enforce in full” Vinales’ deal to remain with them next season.

Is Johann Zarco an option?

“The thought immediately went to promoting Johann Zarco,” the report states.

But Zarco has signed a contract to join LCR Honda next year, who would not want to let him go straight to Repsol Honda.

“There are several options and, although Maverick could be one, it is not that easy. They all have contracts. The easiest.. Zarco,” DAZN reported.

But LCR might provide a speedbump in allowing Zarco to leave before he has arrived.

The current Pramac Ducati rider has agreed to replace Alex Rins, who is bound for Yamaha next year, in the LCR team.

But, even if Repsol Honda request for Zarco to replace Marquez, LCR could make things tricky for them by clinging onto him.

Iker Lecuona, Honda’s World Superbike rider, remains an option to join MotoGP next season.