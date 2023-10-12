Fernandez was recently confirmed alongside Pedro Acosta, as Pol Espargaro was the odd man out at KTM.

A relief to finally know he will be in MotoGP beyond 2023, Fernandez said: “For sure it’s a relief to get the confirmation. I’m very happy to stay one more year with the same team, the same people around, the same bike.

“I really feel like we’re building something great. To have another year, same bike, same everything, is what I needed. So I’m very happy.”

During KTM’s decision making process, rumours of a test rider and/or reserve role was mentioned for one of their five riders.

However, what wasn’t discussed was a step back into Moto2, with Fernandez saying: “Honestly, I didn’t have any other offer. We never discussed any other thing with them. Everybody needed confirmation so I’m glad the news is out.”

After being teammates to Acosta in Moto2 last season, Fernandez is set to partner his fellow Spaniard again in 2024 after KTM chase to roll the dice with Acosta instead of Espargaro.

Speaking about Acosta’s step up to MotoGP, Fernandez added: “I’m really happy for him. He deserves the place. I expect him to be a pain in the ass, like he was on the first day in Moto2!

“He was faster than everybody in the first test in Moto2 and I expect him to be fast from the beginning.”

“It was a long wait”

Like his soon-to-be MotoGP teammate Fernandez, Acosta admitted he was glad to have his future sorted out, even if it took longer than expected.

Acosta said: “We are confirmed, it was a long wait. We are here, everything is done. Now I will focus on Moto2 to end the championship in the best way possible.

“It will be amazing to be in the box with Augusto, we share a lot of good memories in Moto2. Why not learn from him, in my first year in MotoGP.”

When the subject of staying in Moto2 was posed to him in the pre-event press conference, Acosta avoided the question somewhat, while also saying his only MotoGP option was KTM.

“We saw they really pushed to give the best thing to me,” stated Acosta. “Now, it’s time to learn and focus on the important things.

“I wasn’t focused on this, I have one of the best managers in the paddock who was fighting for me. It’s not my job! I was focused on doing a good job in Moto2.

To be honest the guys who pushed everything from Moto3 were KTM. The guys who paid everything in my career, from the moment I entered the championship, were KTM.

“I have to give them the opportunity. Now it’s a really competitive bike, so close to the Ducatis, it’s a good moment to jump into MotoGP.

“In one or two years, we will see that KTM is one of the best bikes on the grid.”

50 points clear at the head of the Moto2 standings, Acosta is very likely to back up his 2021 Moto3 title success with an intermediate championship win.

But to no surprise, clinching the Moto2 title is his main focus rather than his upcoming switch to MotoGP where he acknowledged the tough challenge ahead of him.

“First we must end the Moto2 season in the best way then we can think about other things,” said Acosta. “Brad [Binder] usually fights for victories, Jack [Miller] fights for podiums, Augusto always arrives in the top 10. It will be difficult to fight with them in the beginning but we will try.”