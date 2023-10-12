Fabio di Giannantonio sets his sights on last-gasp chance to stay in MotoGP

Di Giannantonio’s Gresini Ducati seat has been talk of the town for several weeks and, at the Indonesian MotoGP this weekend, it has been confirmed that he will be replaced by Marc Marquez in 2024.

The only vacant seat in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is now the Repsol Honda that Marquez leaves behind.

“Let’s see. At the moment, I still don’t know,” Di Giannantonio said in Mandalika about his own hopes of landing the last-gasp chance to remain in the premier class.

“My staff are working on my future. We are trying to understand the best option for next year.

“There are options in MotoGP. We are trying to find a seat in MotoGP, that’s the main goal at the moment.

“Honda has a place. For sure, it’s one of the most historic and iconic teams in MotoGP.

“It would be an amazing option for me.

“Even if, at the moment, the bike seems that it’s not at 100%, they are struggling, Honda is a huge factory with all the competence to make progress.

Zarco: Taking over from Marquez at Repsol Honda “would make sense, but…” Video of Who will REPLACE Marc Marquez at Honda for 2024? ð€

“For sure, they will come back.

“Why not be the guy at the top of this project? It’s something I would be proud of.”

Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira responded to rumours that they are Honda’s priority options for the vacant seats.

Johann Zarco, who will join LCR Honda in 2024, has also mentioned the possibility he could instead go straight to Repsol Honda.

Di Giannantonio said about his own minor role in the Marquez drama: “In MotoGP you have to prove your worth every time you go on track, in every practice. It’s not that, in this moment, I must prove it more.

“Maybe for you, this is new! It’s the breaking news of the moment. I knew about this for a long time.

“It’s a situation which creates pressure, but I like pressure.”

A switch back to Moto2 looms for Di Giannantonio if he cannot snare the final Honda seat.

He is 16th in the MotoGP standings heading into the Indonesian round.