Bagnaia’s lead at the top of the MotoGP standings had dwindled and, 24 hours earlier in the sprint race at Mandalika, disappeared altogether as Jorge Martin went top.

Then Martin fell out of the grand prix, paving the way for Bagnaia to win and retake the championship lead before expressing his jubilation.

But Jorge Lorenzo didn’t like it.

"These gestures are not going well," said Lorenzo to DAZN.

"Do not anger the beast, this is not over. Keep your enemy calm, do not piss him off.

"Martin failed, he would have won.”

Lorenzo tells Bagnaia 'keep a low profile'

Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo has high-profile experience of the type of championship fight that Bagnaia and Martin are now embroiled in.

With five rounds remaining, the reigning champion’s lead is 18 points.

Lorenzo believes that Bagnaia should not be celebrating too hastily.

"I don't know what I would do," Lorenzo said.

"But, intelligently, it is better for him to keep a low profile and he has been a little lucky that Martin has made that mistake.

“Keep a low profile and do not anger Jorge because he is going to come with more force.

"Bagnaia did not win the race, Martin lost it."

The battle grounds will be drawn again from Friday, at the Australian MotoGP, part two of a triple-header ending in Thailand.