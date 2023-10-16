Aleix Espargaro’s intriguing response to being quizzed about Honda move

The only available seat in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is the replacement for Marc Marquez, who will go to Gresini Ducati.

Miguel Oliveira and Maverick Vinales have been strongly linked with replacing Marquez at Honda, but now Espargaro has been mentioned too.

"Honda is always a good option,” the Aprilia rider told DAZN.

“I always make the same simile, Honda for me is Barcelona, the best [football] team in the world and it is the biggest.

“They are going through a difficult time, that is undeniable, but Barca is also going through it and all the players want to go."

Espargaro is contracted to Aprilia in 2024, but would he consider a move to Honda if they asked?

"It depends, everything has to be analysed in this life,” he replied.

“Why not? As I said before, everyone would go to Barca.”

Vinales: 'Five years ago any rider would go with their eyes closed'

Espargaro’s teammate Vinales was previously the subject of speculation that he could replace Marquez.

"What am I going to tell you? They haven't called me,” he told DAZN.

“They haven't called my agent. Neither."

"I have always thought that in life if you have these three ingredients, which are: health, unconditional love and family, the rest you have to listen to everything, be open and see it.

“It is clear that my commitment right now is one hundred percent with Aprilia.

"If you ask any rider, Honda is a team that everyone wants to go to.

“Maybe they are not at their best, but five years ago any rider would go with their eyes closed.

“It is something very attractive and it is a very big factory, but Aprilia gave me the opportunity to come back and right now my commitment is to them.”