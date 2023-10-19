MotoGP title rivals pick out key traits that made Casey Stoner so special

But reigning champion Bagnaia and nearest title rival Martin still remember some of Stoner’s jaw-dropping exploits in tricky track conditions.

Speaking at the Australian’s home Phillip Island circuit, where Stoner was unbeaten from 2007-2012, Bagnaia said:

“Incredible instinct. He was making the difference every time the conditions were not perfect.

"I remember a wet practice. He did three laps and was like 2 seconds faster than everyone. After 40 minutes they got close to him. He entered for another 2 laps and went another 2 seconds faster! For that, he was incredible.”

Bagnaia, whose title triumph was Ducati’s first since Stoner in 2007, added:

“He was incredible with the Ducati bike when he won the title, the bike was fast just with him. And the years after he was demonstrating that he was the only one able to go fast with the Ducati.

“When he arrived at Honda it was like everything easy for him. So I think his talent and his instinct were incredible.”

Martin admitted he wished the now 38-year-old was still on track.

“One of the greatest talents that we had in this sport,” said the Pramac Ducati rider. “I remember Aleix [Espargaro] telling me about the [wet] practice session [mentioned by Bagnaia], when he was so far in front of the rest.

“For sure if you are that fast compared to the rest, you have something special. I think it was a pity that he retired so soon. It would have been super nice to see him maybe still riding and maybe being able to ride with him. But it was like this.”

Third in the standings Marco Bezzecchi, a rider tipped as having something special by Stoner when he joined the premier class, said: “Difficult to add something more, but a fantastic talent and a very good guy as well.

“Everywhere he was incredible to watch, but here was something unbelievable. This track is already unbelievable and with his riding style, it was something very nice.”

“He was able to pull away!” added Bagnaia, having previously warned that escaping at the front is all but impossible at Phillip Island.