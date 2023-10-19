Vinales recently emerged as one of Honda’s main targets to replace Marc Marquez, however, the Spaniard has given the clearest indication yet that he will remain with Aprilia.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Australian MotoGP, Vinales said: “I said it many times, my compromise is 100% with Aprilia.

“We have five races, we are focused, I have a contract next year and I’m fully committed to that.”

Vinales comes into the Phillip Island round off the back of his second best weekend as an Aprilia rider.

Vinales, who secured two top four finishes, including second place in the grand prix is expecting to be fighting at the front again this Sunday.

“Mandalika was amazing,” said Vinales. “Good to lead some laps because you understand much more, you gain confidence and rhythm.

“The expectation here is to fight at the front. I am good at fast corners. If we work well and give the maximum, we will have the speed.

“If I work well, it’ll be a little easier here than at other tracks, because the bike fits the corners. It’s a process and you need races in the front, you build up. That’s what we are doing.”

Sunday’s race could be chaotic, not just because Phillip Island seems to produce such races anyway, but because very strong winds have been forecasted.

There’s also the chance of rain, but given his strong performances in the wet recently, Vinales is not losing any sleep about the expected conditions.

Vinales said: “In the wet, yes, I am fast with the Aprilia. In Japan I was one of the fastest on track.

“In the wet we can be very competitive, but other rivals can be strong.

“Wind? Let’s see. I always battle with the wind. I’m used to it. Here, it is easy to go out of the track with one strong [gust of] wind.”