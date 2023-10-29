The polesitter led much of the race before Binder, who seemed to have greater grip, made his way through to lead with just a few laps remaining.

But Martin, who had title rival Bagnaia directly behind him, kept close before coming back through on the penultimate lap.

After intense pressure from Binder and Bagnaia, Martin produced brilliant late braking through the final lap to avoid being caught.

“For sure, it was one of the best races of my life,” said Martin. “Normally, when there is a big battle I struggle to brake hard or overtake.

“But today I had that confidence that I could use to gain back positions, to fight back with Brad. I didn’t expect it. When they touched me in the last part of the race they were faster than me.

“Even if I managed the tyre, they were stronger. But I was able to fight back. I thought Brad was going to pull away but I was able to keep the small distance.

“I was leading for 20 laps, having a one-tenth advantage. It’s mentally difficult. I was able to keep that concentration. I was hearing his engine a lot, out of Corner 7. I was on the limit with the tyres, I thought he had more grip.

Related Articles

“But as soon as he overtook me, I saw he was on the limit with rear grip. I tried to keep the distance for one lap then overtake him back because I didn’t want my front tyre to get hot.

“It was a relief to finish today on top. Yesterday I wasn’t happy, I didn’t enjoy winning, I was just focused on today. I haven’t slept for four days!”

While Martin alluded to Binder and Bagnaia being strongest in braking, that too was an area where the Pramac Ducati rider was making the difference.

“Brad and Pecco are the strongest in braking. To be able to beat them in a battle is an unbelievable feeling.

“It gives me a lot of confidence. I can be one of the strongest in braking. “I was managing the front so I wasn’t braking super-late but, as soon as I needed to brake hard, I had that confidence.

“I am happy. The target was to recover points. I cannot lie - I’m starting to feel the pressure! That’s for sure.

“The mistakes from the other races were tough for me to go through, but they made me stronger.

"I am starting to feel it. Three to go. We're so close and there are big things to lose. We cannot make mistakes."