Aleix Espargaro hit with three-second penalty for incorrect tyre pressure at Thailand MotoGP

James Dielhenn's picture
29 Oct 2023
Aleix Espargaro, Thailand MotoGP 27 October

Aleix Espargaro has become the first rider to be penalised for incorrect tyre pressure.

The Aprilia rider was hit with a three-second time penalty after the Thailand MotoGP for spending more than 50% of the race under the minimum tyre pressure.

His punishment means a fifth-place finish has turned into a eighth-place finish.

The severity of the punishment is because it is Espargaro's second offence under the new regulations.

A third offence would carry a six-second time penalty, and a fourth offence is a 12-second time penalty.

Maverick Vinales, Espargaro's teammate, became the first MotoGP rider to break the new rules in Barcelona. He was given an official warning.

