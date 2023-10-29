The Aprilia rider was hit with a three-second time penalty after the Thailand MotoGP for spending more than 50% of the race under the minimum tyre pressure.

His punishment means a fifth-place finish has turned into a eighth-place finish.

The severity of the punishment is because it is Espargaro's second offence under the new regulations.

A third offence would carry a six-second time penalty, and a fourth offence is a 12-second time penalty.

Maverick Vinales, Espargaro's teammate, became the first MotoGP rider to break the new rules in Barcelona. He was given an official warning.

More follows...