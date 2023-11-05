Luca Marini spoke to Honda but “when the time arises I’ll go to a factory team”

Rossi’s VR46 squad have enjoyed a stunning MotoGP season, largely through Marco Bezzecchi who claimed his own and his team’s first ever win in the premier class.

Bezzecchi still has an outside-chance of becoming champion, a goal which Marini also holds.

“Yes of course,” he told AS.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, but you have to go step by step.

“The next thing is to win a race and then go to a factory team, to develop a good bike that can be perfect for my riding style.

“Of course, with the Ducati I feel very good.”

Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig reportedly spoke to Marini at last weekend’s Thailand MotoGP about a possible switch in 2024.

“Now I have a contract with my team for next season and I have to do a good job, because we have a lot of potential ahead of us,” Marini reacted.

“But of course you think as a rider in that position, because it is an incredible position even though now the Honda is not the best bike.

“I think Honda will once again have a competitive bike to fight for the World Championship.”

'When the time arises I will try to go to a factory team'

Marini admits that he will one day exit his famous brother’s team.

“Of course, of course, it's something I have to do,” he said.

“I have to make my way. In my current team, I am very professional, working one hundred percent every day, to obtain the best result.

“But when the time arises I will try to go to a factory team, because I trust myself a lot to develop a motorcycle.

“I think I have a very good sensitivity that few riders have. I have many strong points.

“I think I work very well in the box with the engineers.

“My feelings are very clear and I can explain myself very well in each language and say what the bike needs (I speak Italian, English, Spanish, French and some Polish).

“And the pressure doesn't affect me either, because when it appears it means that you are going to fight for something important and I feel good there.

“I may be in the best moment of my career, but I am not close to the limit I can reach.

“I have to work well with the team and at home, to improve in each race. I have to enjoy this moment, because I am with the Ducati, which is a competitive motorcycle, with which you can win in every race.”

How does Marini remain so serene?

“It is because of character and how you grow.

“I also work on my interior, my mental experience, I learn from mistakes and listen to older people, people with a lot of experience.

“To my brother, of course, but there are also very interesting people within the team and from whom I try to learn. And you even learn from the other riders.”

Marini will again ride a year-old Ducati in 2024. Can MotoGP’s best machine be improved further?

“It is difficult, because it is a very complete motorcycle, with many strong points,” he said.

“But a little more speed on the straight would not be bad and Ducati is very capable of achieving it.

“It has very good power and aerodynamics and Ducati engineers always have something more.”