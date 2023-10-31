Honda’s Alberto Puig met Luca Marini to negotiate 2024 move

However, the VR46 rider is not expected to follow through by moving to the Repsol Honda seat vacated by Marc Marquez, Sky report.

The negotiation between Marini and the Repsol Honda team manager took place at the weekend during the Thailand MotoGP.

Honda want to recruit a rider with MotoGP experience so will not consider Moto2 prospects.

The Repsol Honda left behind by Marquez, who is going to Gresini Ducati, is currently the only available bike in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

Di Giannantonio awaits a phone call

The leading contender to claim the Honda seat is still Fabio di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio is without a ride for 2024 after losing his Gresini place to Marquez but has shown fantastic form in the past month.

“Di Giannantonio is waiting for a phone call that could arrive in the next few days to go to Barcelona and sign the contract,” Sky report.

Di Giannantonio’s manager travelled to Buriram where he held talks with Honda boss Puig.

Honda’s final decision for the last remaining bike on the 2024 grid is expected to come within the next week.