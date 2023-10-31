The victorious Martin told his rivals: “I’m very tired.”

Bagnaia: “I was expecting a faster pace.”

Martin: “But if not, you weren’t getting to the end. I was controlling it a bit. But with 12 laps to go, I tried to push but there was nothing left.

“If you were pushing at the beginning, it was worse for me.”

Bagnaia: “I pushed the whole race because…

“I had a lot of fights.

“I was recovering a lot. Under braking and in Sector 3.

“But you were very strong at Turn 1 and 3.”

Martin: “On the exit?”

Bagnaia: “Yes.”

Martin: “Because you used the tyres more. I never opened the throttle.”

Bagnaia: “You could have used the soft.”

Martin: “Are you crazy? You gave me three seconds.

“When I saw you on the outside I thought ‘No! This is too much!’

“I would have been embarrassed.”

Bagnaia: “You braked very slowly.”

Martin: “I closed the line a lot.”

Bagnaia: “I don’t know if it was for a reference.”

Martin: “When you were first in the last corner, you were like this [mimes leaning over]. I never stopped worrying.”

Remarkable highlights of the battle between the podium trio played out on a TV as they watched.

Binder teased “Sorry mate” as they watched a replay of their cat-and-mouse antics.

Bagnaia: “Also, Alex Marquez with the soft.”

Binder: “Ah yeah?”

Martin: “That’s why he was fast. No? How did he finish?”

Bagnaia: “He crashed.”

Binder: “What was the gap to fourth?”

Martin: “It wasn’t that much. Because I saw them.”

Binder: “I saw just the group so I don’t know how far they were.”

Martin: “I was always 0.1s, 0.2s.”

Martin said as the epic last lap was replayed on TV: “I used the tyre there.”

Bagnaia: “I said ‘maybe he will do the same as me and I will take advantage’.”

Martin: “Wow, it was a nice race.”

Binder: “This last one I had to close!”

Bagnaia: “Like the end at Sachsenring.”

Martin: “This was amazing.”

Martin: “I pushed like it was a time attack. The last lap, mamma mia.”

Martin asked Binder: “What happened? Did you touch the green?”

Binder replied: “Yes, I lost the front at Turn 4.”