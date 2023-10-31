Revealed: Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder’s private reaction to epic Thailand MotoGP highlights
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder shared their immediate reactions to the brilliant Thailand MotoGP in a private moment after the race.
The victorious Martin told his rivals: “I’m very tired.”
Bagnaia: “I was expecting a faster pace.”
Martin: “But if not, you weren’t getting to the end. I was controlling it a bit. But with 12 laps to go, I tried to push but there was nothing left.
“If you were pushing at the beginning, it was worse for me.”
Bagnaia: “I pushed the whole race because…
“I had a lot of fights.
“I was recovering a lot. Under braking and in Sector 3.
“But you were very strong at Turn 1 and 3.”
Martin: “On the exit?”
Bagnaia: “Yes.”
Martin: “Because you used the tyres more. I never opened the throttle.”
Bagnaia: “You could have used the soft.”
Martin: “Are you crazy? You gave me three seconds.
“When I saw you on the outside I thought ‘No! This is too much!’
“I would have been embarrassed.”
Bagnaia: “You braked very slowly.”
Martin: “I closed the line a lot.”
Bagnaia: “I don’t know if it was for a reference.”
Martin: “When you were first in the last corner, you were like this [mimes leaning over]. I never stopped worrying.”
Remarkable highlights of the battle between the podium trio played out on a TV as they watched.
Binder teased “Sorry mate” as they watched a replay of their cat-and-mouse antics.
Bagnaia: “Also, Alex Marquez with the soft.”
Binder: “Ah yeah?”
Martin: “That’s why he was fast. No? How did he finish?”
Bagnaia: “He crashed.”
Binder: “What was the gap to fourth?”
Martin: “It wasn’t that much. Because I saw them.”
Binder: “I saw just the group so I don’t know how far they were.”
Martin: “I was always 0.1s, 0.2s.”
Martin said as the epic last lap was replayed on TV: “I used the tyre there.”
Bagnaia: “I said ‘maybe he will do the same as me and I will take advantage’.”
Martin: “Wow, it was a nice race.”
Binder: “This last one I had to close!”
Bagnaia: “Like the end at Sachsenring.”
Martin: “This was amazing.”
Martin: “I pushed like it was a time attack. The last lap, mamma mia.”
Martin asked Binder: “What happened? Did you touch the green?”
Binder replied: “Yes, I lost the front at Turn 4.”