2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)40m 56.374s
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.561s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.217s
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+3.678s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+7.267s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.529s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.764s
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+10.923s
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+15.879s
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+17.239s
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+17.784s
12Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+20.890s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.120s
14Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+23.678s
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+24.510s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+25.726s
17Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.429s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+49.303s
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*DNF

* Rookie

It was agony and ecstasy for the Marquez brothers in the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, with title leader Marc crashing early but younger brother Alex claiming a debut MotoGP win.

Alex’s much-deserved win, after three runner-up GP finishes this season, was Ducati’s 22nd premier-class victory in a row to equal the record by Honda in 1997-87.

The Gresini rider also claimed Spain’s 200th victory in the premier class, while a delighted Quartararo celebrated his and Yamaha’s first podium since 2023.

Francesco Bagnaia held off another strong race by KTM’s Maverick Vinales for third.

To complete a dream day for Alex, he has retaken the MotoGP title lead.

The explosive opening laps saw Quartararo convert pole into the race lead while Bagnaia jumped ahead of team-mate Marc Marquez (who looked to struggle with his holeshot device) for second.

Alex came close to clipping his brother on the back straight, before Marc and Bagnaia banged shoulders in the stadium section as the Italian refused to field.

Marc’s victory hopes ended when he lost the front at Turn 8 on lap 4, rejoining 22-seconds down.

Riding a damaged bike, Marquez was often the fastest rider on track as he carved through the field to 12th by the chequered flag.

Marquez’s tyre pressure might have been set for clear air in the race lead, which may have contributed to his fall.

Alex Marquez succeeded where his brother could not by overtaking Bagnaia for second, then outbraked Quartararo for the lead at Turn 1 on lap 11 of 25.

While Alex edged away, Quartararo held off former title rival Bagnaia, who in turn came under pressure from Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

The trio closed up, but no passes were ultimately made.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio was a lonely fifth while Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta made it three KTM’s in the top seven.

Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli and Joan Mir joined Marquez in crashing, while Jack Miller suffered a technical issue and Somkiat Chantra retired with arm pump.

After soft rear tyres for the Sprint, mediums were used by all riders for the 25-lap grand prix.

Aleix Espargaro was making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Espargaro was put under investigation for low tyre pressure after crossing the line in 14th.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez was likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

