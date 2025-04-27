Marquez brothers fastest, Vinales steps forward in Jerez warm-up

Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez as riders switch to medium rear tyre for Jerez MotoGP warm-up.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Warm-up for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP ended with a familiar Marquez one-two as Marc and Alex replicated their Sprint race to lead the classification.

But while Ducati are again favourites for what would be a record equalling 22nd premier-class win in a row this afternoon, there is a strong chance the grand prix could see the first non-Ducati rider on a 2025 podium.

Maverick Vinales arguably achieved that feat last time in Qatar, only to be stripped of second place by a post-race tyre penalty, but could he do it again today?

Seventh and top non-Ducati in the Sprint, the Tech3 KTM rider was fifth on the timesheets this morning, but set a consistently fast pace beaten only by Marc Marquez (see below).

After the soft rear was picked by all except Johann Zarco in the Sprint, the medium is the favoured choice for the grand prix - and duly used by all riders in warm-up.

The following graph shows the lap times of the top five riders in warm-up:

Top 5 riders in Spanish MotoGP warm-up
Top 5 riders in Spanish MotoGP warm-up

Another non-Ducati looking strong in warm-up was Yamaha’s pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, who was only fractionally slower than Marc Marquez’s average pace once a slow 1m 40s lap was removed from his run.

RankRiderAverage
1Marc MARQUEZ1'37.431
2Fabio QUARTARARO*1'37.500
3Maverick VIÑALES1'37.695
4Alex MARQUEZ1'37.735
5Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO1'37.986
6Francesco BAGNAIA1'38.223
  • After a slow 1m 40s lap excluded.

Gresini's Alex Marquez will take heart from being closest to Marc (1m 37.113s vs 1m 37.069s) on the final lap of warm-up, while Francesco Bagnaia - who like Quartararo had one slow time - was also back down to a low 1m 37s for his last lap.

But what will happen over the full 25-lap distance? We'll find out at 2pm local time...

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

