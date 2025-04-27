MotoGP Medical Director issues “very encouraging” Jorge Martin update

Injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin received encouraging injury news after CT scans in Madrid.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has received a welcome boost in his recovery from injuries sustained during the Qatar Grand Prix, with MotoGP Medical Director Ángel Charte describing the latest results as “very encouraging”.

Martin, who was forced to remain hospitalised in Qatar after suffering eleven rib fractures and lung damage in a frightening race-day accident – where he fell and was clipped by Fabio di Giannantonio – returned to Madrid on a medical flight on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the Aprilia rider underwent fresh scans at the Ruber Quirón Hospital to assess the severity of his injuries.

"Martin has perfect lungs... only 3 fractures remain"

"Yesterday we performed a CT scan on Jorge Martin at the Ruber Quirón Hospital and the news is certainly good and very encouraging," said MotoGP Medical Director Ángel Charte.

"Martín has perfect lungs. The pleura, the membrane that surrounds the lung, is completely closed. Moreover, of the theoretically 11 fractures he had, 3 remain: the seventh, the eighth and the eleventh, which already show the ongoing progression of the callus.

“Therefore, in my opinion, the evolution has been very positive. Now we will wait as long as necessary and continue to monitor the evolution of these fractures from Madrid."

The Spaniard was making his belated Aprilia Grand Prix debut in Qatar after being forced to skip the three previous rounds due to a pre-season injuries.

While no return date has been set, Martin’s improvement offers hope that the reigning champion may not face as lengthy a layoff as initially feared.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

