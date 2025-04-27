Jerez: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix race at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|140
|2
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|139
|(-1)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|120
|(-20)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|84
|(-56)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|63
|(-77)
|6
|^2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|50
|(-90)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|43
|(-97)
|8
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|37
|(-103)
|9
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|35
|(-105)
|10
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|33
|(-107)
|11
|^2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-108)
|12
|˅2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-108)
|13
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|28
|(-112)
|14
|˅3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|25
|(-115)
|15
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|24
|(-116)
|16
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-121)
|17
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|(-123)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|11
|(-129)
|19
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|5
|(-135)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-137)
|21
|NA
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-138)
|22
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-138)
|23
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-139)
Alex Marquez retakes the 2025 MotoGP title lead with an emotional debut victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie