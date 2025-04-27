Jerez: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix race at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)140 
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)139(-1)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)120(-20)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)84(-56)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)63(-77)
6^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)50(-90)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)43(-97)
8^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*37(-103)
9˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)35(-105)
10^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)33(-107)
11^2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-108)
12˅2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-108)
13^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)28(-112)
14˅3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*25(-115)
15^2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)24(-116)
16˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-121)
17˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)17(-123)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)11(-129)
19=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-135)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-137)
21NAAleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)2(-138)
22˅1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-138)
23˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-139)

Alex Marquez retakes the 2025 MotoGP title lead with an emotional debut victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

