2025 Spanish MotoGP: Alex Marquez takes maiden win after Marc Marquez crash

Alex Marquez scored a maiden MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to take the championship lead after Marc Marquez crashed early on.

Making his debut in 2020 at Jerez as a factory Honda rider, Alex Marquez finally broke his duck five years later in front of a capacity crowd at the Andalucian venue.

Consistently a second-place finisher in 2025, the opportunity to win presented itself on lap three of 25 when factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez crashed out of third while heading Alex Marquez.

Overhauling Pecco Bagnaia on the fourth tour, Alex Marquez quickly pulled away from the Italian and eventually took the lead at the start of lap 11.

From there, he eased away from the field to become MotoGP’s newest winner and Gresini’s first since Marc Marquez at Phillip Island last year.

Alex Marquez is once again at the head of the championship by a point over Marc Marquez, who recovered to 12th on a damaged GP25.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo led for the first 10 laps and eventually came home second for his first podium since Indonesia 2023.

Bagnaia completed the top three and is now 20 points off the championship lead.

Quartararo nailed his launch from pole position to take the lead at the beginning of the grand prix, while Marc Marquez dropped to third at Turn 1 after a poor start.

Trailing Bagnaia, the factory Ducati duo’s race was almost ended at Turn 6 when Alex Marquez outbraked himself and narrowly avoided hitting them.

Marc Marquez then threw his bike up the inside of team-mate Bagnaia Turn 7, with the pair swapping positions through the next few corners, before making contact into Turn 11.

Bagnaia held the inside line and maintained second, while Quartararo continued to lead.

On lap three, disaster struck Marc Marquez as he fell going through Turn 7.

Alex Marquez dropped to fifth after his lap one scare at Turn 6, but was up to second with a clean move on Bagnaia into the last corner on the fourth tour.

Thus began his chase for Quartararo and the lead, with Alex Marquez making his decisive move at Turn 1 on lap 11.

Quartararo couldn’t fight the move, with Alex Marquez instantly moving almost a second clear and getting his lead up to well over two seconds before easing off on the final lap to take the chequered flag 1.561s ahead.

Yamaha’s Quartararo was pressured by Bagnaia for the rest of the race by held the factory Ducati at bay by 0.656s.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales looked like a podium threat at one stage, but couldn’t advance on fourth at the chequered flag.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was fifth on the VR46 Ducati, with Brad Binder sixth ahead of factory KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta.

Ai Ogura was the leading Aprilia in eighth for Trackhouse Racing, while Enea Bastianini made it four KTMs inside the top 10 in ninth.

Luca Marini was 10th for Honda after team-mate Joan Mir crashed out of the top six on lap 15.

Marc Marquez rejoined the race after his crash on a badly damaged Ducati and snatched 12th from Yamaha’s Alex Rins at the last corner of the final lap.

Honda wildcard Aleix Espargaro was 14th at the chequered flag but could lose those two points due as he faces a tyre pressure investigation.

Marco Bezzecchi was 15th on his factory Aprilia after running off on the second lap at Turn 1.

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46) crashed out of the race, while a technical issue forced Jack Miller (Pramac) to park up early.

LCR Honda’s Somkiat Chantra also retired due to arm pump.

