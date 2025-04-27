Marc Marquez on Jerez MotoGP crash: ‘A mistake… but I don’t understand it’

Marc Marquez crashed on lap three of Spanish GP

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati MotoGP rider Marc Marquez admits his crash out of the Spanish Grand Prix was “a mistake” but one “I don’t understand” because “I was cruising”.

The factory Ducati rider didn’t get a good launch from second on the grid and dropped behind team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

This led to a hard battle from Turn 7 to Turn 11, which ended in slight contact and Bagnaia holding the position.

Then on lap three, while running third still, Marquez crashed going through Turn 7.

He rejoined the race to finish 12th, but is now one point off new championship leader Alex Marquez following his maiden victory.

It’s the second time this season Marc Marquez has crashed while in contention for victory, but unlike in America he says he doesn’t have an obvious explanation for this one.

“It’s a mistake and we need to learn about it and try to avoid it for the future if we want to fight for the championship,” he said.

“We have a lot of speed, but one more time… Austin I understood why I crashed, but today I don’t understand.

“I need to analyse it because I was not attacking, I was cruising just like I did in the first races behind them because that I know that the second part of the race is my strong point.

“But it’s like this, we need to accept it.”

Offering some theories on why he crashed, Marquez added: “Just maybe - I didn’t check the data - but maybe I was one degree more angle.

“I was behind two riders and it was maybe the first time in the weekend I was behind riders, and maybe the bike changed a bit and I didn’t think about it.

“So, for that reason I made that mistake. The important thing is the speed is there, but we need to avoid the mistakes.”

Coming off his fifth successive sprint win in 2025 on Saturday at Jerez and showing strong pace on used tyres in Friday practice, Marquez’s crash likely threw away another victory chance.

But he doesn’t see this as a negative because he fell while clearly showing he has good speed.

“It makes me happy,” he replied when asked if his pace made his crash more frustration.

“Of course, if you don’t have the pace and you crash you have two things to fix: the crash plus the pace.

“The pace is there, but just we need to avoid the mistakes. Of course, the second part of the race was my strong point.

“But [I need to] try to learn for the future. But inside the drama, we are only one point behind the leader, which is the most important thing.”

On his battle with Bagnaia, Marquez added: “It was a good one. In the first lap everybody knows it’s super important and here in Jerez we had small contact between Turn 11.

“But apart from that it was a good fight and unlucky we couldn’t continue it to the end.”

Marquez came to parc ferme at the end of the race to celebrate with his younger brother Alex after his first MotoGP win, which he says was the only positive from his race.

“It’s the only thing that today I have a small smile and I’m super happy and super proud for him, especially because he worked super hard to win a race in MotoGP,” he added.

“It was one of the targets of his career. He won the race, he’s leading again the championship, he’s riding in an amazing way. So, I’m proud of him.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
6s ago
Maverick Vinales: “I was closing on Pecco and Fabio, but…”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
27m ago
Joan Mir “fast, but I wasn’t exactly riding comfortably” before Spanish MotoGP crash
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Ill-fitting Lewis Hamilton trait which “upsets” his Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Rookie’s struggles exposed in Spanish MotoGP Rider Ratings
Somkiat Chantra, Lorenzo Savadori, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: "When I saw Marc crash, I said 'Today is your day'"
Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia unable to pass in Spanish MotoGP: “I’m not happy with races like this”
Francesco Bagnaia trails Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo cautious after Jerez MotoGP podium: ‘We have skipped steps’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Updated Race Results after tyre pressure penalty
Quartararo, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez on Jerez MotoGP crash: ‘A mistake… but I don’t understand it’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
“Data and facts” brutal honesty handed to Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton