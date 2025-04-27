Revealed: Ill-fitting Lewis Hamilton trait which “upsets” his Ferrari

A trait which Lewis Hamilton has had throughout his illustrious career is not suited to his current Ferrari, it has been explained.

The seven-time F1 champion made the biggest driver move in the sport’s history when he left Mercedes for Ferrari this season.

But it hasn’t yet translated into the grand prix results which suggest a record-breaking eighth drivers’ title is likely.

Alex Brundle has poured through Hamilton’s data to spot a driving trait which is ill-suited to his SF-25.

“He has talked about moving the car towards him. And he’s talked about moving himself towards the car,” Brundle told the F1 Nation podcast.

“I look at the data from Lewis every weekend. The trait is the same.

“He goes into high-speed corners and hits a little bit more brake pressure than Charles Leclerc.

“You can draw a line directly up the wheel-speed graph, to the steering trace, and the brake aligns perfectly with a tiny bit of movement.

“It just upsets the Ferrari everywhere.

“Leclerc is just Mr. Measured on the brakes.

“We know that Lewis had a problem with the same thing, I saw the data, at Mercedes.

“Can he coach himself out of a lifetime’s worth of driving technique to move towards the car? We will find out.

“Look at Carlos Sainz at Williams.

“He has completely engaged with their way of doing. Lewis is still behind the game at Ferrari so you wonder if it is going to be possible.”

Lewis Hamilton struggles at Ferrari dissected

McLaren’s Andrea Stella commented at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that this generation of cars are so fast that a driver does not have time to think, they must essentially drive their fastest laps on instinct.

That would make Hamilton’s learning process even trickier.

“It’s a killer trait to have in a car, especially if you're behind,” Brundle said.

“Because you look for the time, and it punishes you again. It gets worse and worse.”

Hamilton is yet to better his teammate Leclerc’s result in a grand prix in five attempts this year.

His post-session interviews have more increasingly despondent at the most recent rounds.

Hamilton’s problems on a Saturday with qualifying pace have carried over from last year at Mercedes, when he was emphatically out-performed by George Russell.

“It happens every Saturday,” he admitted in Bahrain after another disappointing run.

Hamilton admitted he didn’t know when his “painful” form would improve, unable to provide a timeline for progression.

He also made it clear that he can’t blame his Ferrari for his difficulties.

The problems with qualifying pace also extend to Leclerc who conceded that their Saturday struggles are prohibiting better results on a Sunday.