Lewis Hamilton ‘can’t blame the car’ in worrying Ferrari admission

A glum Lewis Hamilton says he does not feel any more comfortable in his Ferrari F1 car.

Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished P7 in Jeddah
Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished P7 in Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton says he did not feel comfortable in his Ferrari F1 car for “one second” during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion’s early struggles at Ferrari continued as he could only manage seventh in Sunday’s race in Jeddah, while teammate Charles Leclerc claimed an impressive podium in third.

Hamilton ran sixth early on after getting past Carlos Sainz’s Williams but was later overtaken by the recovering McLaren of Lando Norris.

The 40-year-old Briton caught Kimi Antonelli in the closing stages but he couldn’t quite get close enough to launch an attack on his Mercedes replacement and ultimately finished where he qualified in P7.

Hamilton looked dejected as he spoke in the TV pen after the race, where he admitted he is still not happy in Ferrari’s 2025 car.

Asked if there was a moment in the race he felt comfortable, Hamilton replied: “No. There wasn’t one second, no.

“Clearly the car is capable of being P3. Charles did a great job today so I can’t blame the car.”

Pushed if he knows why he is struggling to get to grips with the SF-25, Hamilton simply replied: “No.”

More concern for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s latest concerning comments come after he admitted he doesn’t feel like he is making progress in his Ferrari after qualifying.

Hamilton’s qualifying lap was 0.531 seconds slower than Leclerc, who ended up three places further up the grid.

When asked what he needs to get to grips with the Ferrari, he replied: “A brain transplant.”

Aside from Hamilton’s pole position and win in the China sprint race, Leclerc has held the clear upper hand at Ferrari.

"I was very happy with the race,” Leclerc said. “I think we maximised absolutely everything. I'm very happy with what we have done, now we just need to improve the car in order to be fighting further.

"We need to keep pushing. Hopefully upgrades are coming soon in order to improve the car."

Leclerc is fifth in the drivers’ standings on 47 points, while Hamilton is seventh, having scored only 31 points. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
29s ago
How punchy Oscar Piastri ‘made case’ against Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen had to settle with P2 behind Oscar Piastri
F1 News
15m ago
Helmut Marko blasts F1 stewards for “inconsistency” after Max Verstappen penalty
Helmut Marko
F1 News
35m ago
Explained: Max Verstappen penalty and why it could have been worse
Verstappen and Piastri go wheel-to-wheel at the start
F1 News
37m ago
George Russell’s tyres were “like a balloon” after overheating in Saudi Arabian GP
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘can’t blame the car’ in worrying Ferrari admission
Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished P7 in Jeddah

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc bemoans key Ferrari weakness: “We’re paying the price in the race”
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Martin Brundle points to where Red Bull went wrong after Max Verstappen penalty
Verstappen, Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Irked Max Verstappen gives terse interviews after penalty controversy
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris takes aim at ‘people coming out with c**p’ over McLaren’s advantage
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
McLaren deliver clear judgement on Max Verstappen penalty in Saudi Arabia
McLaren