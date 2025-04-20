Charles Leclerc bemoans key Ferrari weakness: “We’re paying the price in the race”

Charles Leclerc pinpoints Ferrari's key weakness despite a strong race in Saudi Arabia

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has conceded Ferrari’s poor qualifying form is stopping them from “fighting for wins” following the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a strong drive to third.

The Monegasque extended his first stint on the medium tyres, ultimately coming into the pit lane at the end of Lap 29.

The prolonged first stint gave Leclerc better tyres for the second half of the race, allowing him to overtake George Russell into Turn 1 on Lap 38.

Leclerc fended off Lando Norris to finish third - his best result of the 2025 F1 season so far.

While Leclerc was pleased with his race result, he bemoaned Ferrari’s lack of “grip”, particularly in qualifying, which is usually one of his strengths.

“I am really happy. I don’t think there was anything to squeeze more out of the car that we have at the moment,” Leclerc told Sky Sports.

“I was very pleased with the pace that we showed once we had free air in the first stint. I think this was very promising. Now we just need to put everything together in qualifying.

“It’s always been one of my strengths but for now I cannot do more than P4. There’s just not enough grip and we’re paying the price in the race. If we’re starting first then today it’s a very different story.

“I think we actually have a very good race car in order to be fighting for wins but at the moment we’re just losing our weekends on the Saturday.”

Ferrari lacking downforce compared to rivals

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the F1 constructors’ title last year, finishing just 14 points behind McLaren.

The signing of Lewis Hamilton brought additional hype going into the season, which Ferrari haven’t lived up to.

Leclerc feels Ferrari lacks downforce relative to McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

“It’s not like we’re setting up the car better for the race than quali or taking any compromises,” Leclerc explained. “We’re just trying to make the car the fastest possible. Once we’re in qualifying, where you’re pushing to the limit and there’s the tyre preparation as well.

“Then things aren’t clicking for us at the moment and then we need to try and find something. I would say overall our strength is tyre management. What we are looking is just downforce compared to the Red Bulls, to the McLarens, also to the Mercedes.

“I think today we’re a step better because the tyre management is really good but we’re still lacking the downforce that we were lacking yesterday.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
29s ago
How punchy Oscar Piastri ‘made case’ against Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen had to settle with P2 behind Oscar Piastri
F1 News
15m ago
Helmut Marko blasts F1 stewards for “inconsistency” after Max Verstappen penalty
Helmut Marko
F1 News
35m ago
Explained: Max Verstappen penalty and why it could have been worse
Verstappen and Piastri go wheel-to-wheel at the start
F1 News
37m ago
George Russell’s tyres were “like a balloon” after overheating in Saudi Arabian GP
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘can’t blame the car’ in worrying Ferrari admission
Lewis Hamilton qualified and finished P7 in Jeddah

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc bemoans key Ferrari weakness: “We’re paying the price in the race”
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Martin Brundle points to where Red Bull went wrong after Max Verstappen penalty
Verstappen, Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Irked Max Verstappen gives terse interviews after penalty controversy
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris takes aim at ‘people coming out with c**p’ over McLaren’s advantage
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
McLaren deliver clear judgement on Max Verstappen penalty in Saudi Arabia
McLaren